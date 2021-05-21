Image Source : PTI (FILE) Madhya Pradesh govt announces Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia to kin of Covid second wave victims

The Madhya Pradesh government has announced that financial assistance will be provided to families of those who died due to Covid during the second wave. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan during a meeting with BJP MLAs on Thursday said tha Rs 1 lakh will be given to such families.

“We have made one more decision. Families of people who have succumbed to coronavirus during the second wave will be granted compensation of Rs 1 lakh. Just giving them verbal sympathy is not enough. They are in trouble…we tried but couldn’t save them,” he said.

The state government is already providing free treatment for economically deprived patients in the state through the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Free treatment is also being provided to those suffering from black fungus.

The government had earlier launched a scheme to provide assistance of Rs 5 lakh to kin of its employees who died of Covid. Besides, the government has also started another scheme as part of which one dependent each of such victims will be employed on the same post as held by the deceased.

