Madhya Pradesh: Month pension, free education to children of Covid-19 deceased parents

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced that Rs 5,000 per month pension will be provided to children who have lost their parents due to Covid-19. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that the state government would arrange free education for them.

"We will grant loans to these families on govt guarantee to people who want to work," he said, adding that the initiatives are aimed at giving relief to those who are affected by the pandemic.

The state on Wednesday reported 8,970 fresh cases and 84 fatalities taking the death toll to total 6,679. The government earlier announced complete lockdown till May 15 to arrest the Covid-19 surge.

