Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide 'oxygen' to Congress: Jairam Ramesh

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Attacking the BJP, Ramesh said that those who did not participate in the Quit India movement are now criticising the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Ahmedabad Published on: September 25, 2022 8:49 IST
Image Source : RAHUL GANDHI (TWITTER). Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide oxygen to Congress: Jairam Ramesh.

Highlights

  • Congress party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide much-needed oxygen, said Jairam Ramesh
  • Those who didn't participate in Quit India movement are criticising Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ramesh to BJP
  • Congress party opted for a straight route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Saturday (September 24) said that the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide much-needed oxygen to the party.

Attacking the BJP, Ramesh said that those who did not participate in the Quit India movement are now criticising the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Clarifying on not including Gujarat in the route of the yatra, Ramesh said that many routes were discussed, but in some routes the yatra would have had to cross rivers using boats or trains. So the party opted for a straight route from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, he said.

Also, given that the Assembly elections are round the corner, the party functionaries would be busy by the time the yatra arrives in this part of the country, Ramesh clarified.

