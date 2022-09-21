Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress in damage control mode | Know why

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @SHEHZAD_IND The picture of Savarkar that was accidentally printed on the poster; (r) workers change the poster with Gandhi's image

Bharat Jodo yatra: The Congress Party was mocked by the Bharatiya Janata Party as it fell victim to yet another mistake. A Congress poster in Kerala featured the face of Savarkar, giving way to the BJP to take a jibe at Rahul Gandhi. The picture, however, was later replaced with that of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Veer Savarkar’s pictures adorn Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ernakulum (near airport). Although belated, good realisation for Rahul Gandhi, whose great grandfather Nehru, signed a mercy petition, pleaded the British to allow him to flee from Punjab’s Nabha jail in just 2 weeks," tweeted BJP's Amit Malviya, after the picture went viral.

BJP's Shehzad Poonawala, too, mocked the Congress Party. In a tweet, he wrote: "Oops! It seems all attempts by Rahul to obfuscate history did not work! Veer Savarkar against whom Rahul has been spewing lies was exposed when his #BharatJodo Yatra in Aluva, Ernakulam

carried posters of Veer Savarkar! Later on they tried to cover it up ! Savarkar Zindabad."





