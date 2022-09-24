Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Kerala: Congress party resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on its 16th day in Thrissur district.

Highlights Congress has resumed its Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra junction in Thrissur district of Kerala

Congress workers and people of Thrissur came out in large numbers to support Rahul Gandhi today

The yatra which began at 6:30 am from Perambra junction reached Amballur junction at 10:00 am

Bharat Jodo Yatra : The Congress has resumed its Bharat Jodo Yatra, after a day's break, from Perambra junction in the Thrissur district of Kerala on Saturday (September 24).

Workers and people of Thrissur came out in large numbers to support Rahul Gandhi and all the Padyatris as the Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after a break.

On Thursday night, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had come to Delhi and the party has resumed its Yatra today with him. The yatra, which began at 6:30 am from Perambra junction reached Amballur junction at 10:00 am for their morning break.

The yatra will then resume at 5:00 pm from Talore Bypass junction after which the leaders, workers, and supporters of the party are scheduled to take an evening break at Swaraj Round road at Vadakkumathan South Gate at 7:00 pm.

All the yatris of the Bharat Jodo Yatra shall stay at Thope Stadium in Thrissur as the yatra reaches it 16th day of the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.The march aims to cover as many as 12 states in five months.

From Kerala, the Yatra will traverse through the state for the next few days, reaching Karnataka on September 30. It will be in Karnataka for 21 days before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra took its "much deserved break" right before the day of the filing of the nominations for the Congress presidential poll in the national capital today, which will be concluded on September 30.

Congress' presidential election will be held on October 17 and the election results would be declared on October 19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday, while confirming his candidature for the upcoming Congress president election, said that Rahul Gandhi has made it clear that "no member of the Gandhi family" would become the next party chief."

I said earlier that I will request him (Rahul Gandhi) to accept this post when all the Congress Committees are passing resolutions in this regard. He made it clear that no one from the Gandhi family will become the next chief.

He said he has decided this due to some reasons, a non-Gandhi family member will become the party chief," Gehlot had said addressing the mediapersons while being a part of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi emphasised the "one person, one post" norm and said he believes the commitment to the party's Udaipur declaration would be maintained in the election for the party's topmost post.

Describing the post of Congress president as an "ideological post", Rahul Gandhi said the position "represents a set of ideas and belief system and vision of India".

Answering a question during a press conference on the 15th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra , Gandhi said, "You are taking on a position. It is a historic position that defines and has defined a particular view of India. It is not just an organisational post. The Congress president is an ideological post, it is a belief system. My advice would be whoever becomes the president should remember that he represents a set of ideas and a belief system and a vision of India."

"What we had decided in Udaipur. 'One person, one post' is a commitment of Congress and I expect that commitment will be maintained (on party's presidential post)," he added.

The Congress had decided on a set of organisational reforms during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir held earlier this year. The declaration said that the principle of "one person, one post" should be followed.

Party MP Shashi Tharoor has also given an indication of contesting polls and had met Sonia Gandhi on Monday. He met Congress Central Election Authority chief Madhusudan Mistry on Wednesday.

(With agencies inputs)

