Bharat Jodo Yatra: Amid heavy snowfall, Rahul Gandhi addresses rally in J&K as foot march culminates

Bharat Jodo Yatra: At a gathering held to mark the culmination of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, representatives of several national and regional parties braved snowfall and bitter cold to share the platform with Congress leaders in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also addressed the public rally amid heavy snowfall at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar. The rally included leaders from several parties including DMK, JMM, BSP, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML.

'I have seen violence...': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the BJP as well as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he has witnessed violence at a very young age. "My grandmother (Indira Gandhi) was shot dead...my father (Rajeev Gandhi) was also killed...I have seen violence in my life, not PM Modi and Amit Shah," he added.

Further, the Wayanad MP also talked about his much-hyped t.shirt during the yatra. "...Four children came to me. They were beggars&had no clothes on...I hugged them...They were cold&shivering. Maybe they didn't have food. I thought that if they're not wearing jackets or sweaters, I too shouldn't wear the same..." he added.

Priyanka Gandhi slams Centre

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of doing politics that is dividing, breaking, and affecting the nation. "Standing here, I can say that the politics going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides & breaks, affects the nation. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra," she said.

"When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother & me. He said he has a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members are waiting for him. They come & hug him with tears in their eyes and their pain & emotions are entering his own heart," she added.

Omar Abdullah urges Rahul Gandhi to undertake another yatra

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to undertake another yatra from west to east of the country.

"On this last function of the yatra, I congratulate Gandhi on behalf of myself, my father and my party. This yatra has been successful. This yatra has shown that there are people in the country who like the BJP but there are also those who like the other idea which is of brotherhood," he said.

"I request Rahul Gandhi to undertake a yatra from west to east. I would like to walk with him," Abdullah added.

The country sees a ray of hope in Gandhi: Mehbooba Mufti

Meanwhile, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said the country sees a ray of hope in Gandhi. RSP leader Premchandran declared his party's solidarity with the Congress leader.

"A historic movement was undertaken. Rahul Gandhi has proved that he is the right leader to fight against these divisive forces," he said.

It should be mentioned here that the Bharat Jodo Yatra covered a distance of 4,080 kilometres across 75 districts in the country. The yatra, which was launched on September 7 in Kanyakumari, traversed 12 states and two Union Territories.

The yatra has traversed Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from PTI)

