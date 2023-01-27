'Full arrangements were in place': Kashmir Police on Congress' allegations of security lapse during Yatra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah and others during Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Qazigund

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Refuting all the charges of security lapse in Qazigund, Kashmir which propelled Congress to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Kashmir Police said that full security arrangements were in place and that no intimation was given about the discontinuation of the yatra. Earlier, in the day Rahul Gandhi and his party alleged that the security cover for the Congress leader was taken back during the Yatra.

Kashmir Police said, "Only authorised persons as identified by organisers & the frisked crowd was allowed inside towards the route of Yatra. Organisers and managers of BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point," adding, "Full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment, and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments."

It also said, "JKP was not consulted before taking any decision on discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km yatra by organizers. Rest of yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security."

Latest India News