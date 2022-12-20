Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' concludes its Rajasthan leg, covers nearly 485 km in 15 days

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' concludes its Rajasthan leg

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' concluded its Rajasthan leg on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the yatra covered a distance of around 485 km within the span of 15 days in the party-ruled state.

The march had begun in the state from Jhalawar on December 5. According to Congress General Secretary for Communications Jairam Ramesh, the yatra traversed 485 kilometres across the six districts of Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, and Alwar in Rajasthan.

He further informed that the yatra will stay in Alwar on Tuesday night before entering Haryana on Wednesday morning. During its Haryana leg, Gandhi is expected to interact with ex-servicemen in Haryana on December 21 and with farmers and farmers' organisations on December 23.

'Bharat Yatris' to take break for 9 days after Dec 24

After the completion of the first phase of the yatra in Haryana, the Wayanad MP, along with other leaders and party supporters, will reach Delhi on December 24 for a nine-day break.

During this, 'Bharat Yatris' will go home in their respective states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Manipur, and nearly 70 containers that are moving with the yatra will go for maintenance and for making necessary arrangements in them in view of the cold, Ramesh said at a press conference in Alwar.

Yatra to resume in first week of January after short hiatus

After the nine-day break, the yatra will resume and will cover Uttar Pradesh, the second phase of Haryana, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Meanwhile, Ramesh also praised the arrangements made for the yatra and said that the state has set a high standard in making the arrangements.

It is worth mentioning here that the yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh before entering Rajasthan on December 4 evening. Rajasthan was the only Congress-ruled state from where the yatra has passed so far.

