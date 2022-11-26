Bharat Jodo Yatra: BJP, Cong spar over poor road conditions in Madhya Pradesh after Digvijaya Singh falls

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NARENDRASALUJA Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fell on the road while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra near Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh : The ruling BJP and the opposition party Congress have engaged themselves in a verbal fight over the condition of roads in the state. This incident happened after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh fell on the road while taking part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra near Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Saturday. Singh fell while moving towards a roadside restaurant during tea break amid the march. He was however not hurt after this fall.

"Digvijaya Singh has fallen to the ground four times so far during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, he has fallen for the first time in Madhya Pradesh and the reason is the state also has bad roads," All India Congress Committee media in charge Jairam Ramesh told reporters. Ramesh took the opportunity to mock the BJP over the incident and also referred to an old statement of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan claiming the roads in MP were better than Washington DC in the United States of America.

"Madhya Pradesh's roads are killer roads and not better than those in Washington DC. I have saved myself from falling three times in the state due to bad roads," Ramesh stated. Responding to this, BJP leader Narendra Saluja tweeted the video of the incident and said that the Rajya Sabha MP fell due to pushing and shoving by Congress workers rather than the road condition.

Here's the video:

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra to send out 'good message'

Latest India News