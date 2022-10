Digvijaya Singh urges Lalu to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra to send out 'good message'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh address a press conference regarding the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday urged RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a day for some time, saying this would send out a good message.

Singh was responding to the former Bihar chief minister's remarks at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) national convention on Monday when he had exhorted all Opposition parties, including the "big party" Congress, to come together to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

Sharing a video of the remarks, Singh said in a tweet in Hindi, "Thank you Lalu ji. There is one suggestion. If you join the Bharat Jodo Yatra for a day for some time, it will send out a good message."

Prasad had said that he would be leaving for Singapore for medical treatment on Tuesday.

In his remarks at the convention, Prasad had alleged that an Emergency-like dictatorial atmosphere prevails in the country with institutions being "destroyed".

He had said people will not forgive those parties which do not join the unity efforts against the BJP, he said.

People want the Narendra Modi government's ouster as they have been hit hard by price rise and unemployment, the RJD president had claimed, accusing it of making false promises.

ALSO READ | Uddhav Thackeray decodes meaning of new Shiv Sena symbol for CM: 'This torch burns injustice, treachery'

ALSO READ | Amit Shah in Bihar unveils JP's 15ft high statue, says socialist leader fought corrupt Congress government

Latest India News