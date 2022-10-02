Watch: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s mixture of Garba, Bhangda dance; AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s Garba moves

Follow us on Image Source : @HASANSAFIN/@RAGHAV_CHADHA Chada is seen dancing with a group of dancers at Garba event in Vadodara

Navratri Special: People entered into a festivity mood as Navratri and Durgapooja celebrations peaked up across the nation. Not only commoners but dignitaries too are seen enjoying the festivity at the public events. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP MP Raghav Chadha are among the latest whose festival celebration videos are doing rounds on social media.

Punjab chief minister was spotted doing some mixture of Garba and Bhangda moves at a Navratri event in Rajkot, Gujarat.

In a viral video, Chadha is seen dancing with a group of dancers at Garba event in Vadodara, Gujarat. AAP leader is doing Garba moves at the colourful festival event in the video tweeted by Chadha himself.

Today is the Saptami date and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 6.45 pm today. But the festival of Navratri is celebrated on Udaya Tithi, so today is the seventh day of Navratri. On the seventh day of a 9-day-long Navratri festival and devotees offer prayers to 'Goddess Kalratri’ one of 9 incarnations of ‘Maa Durga’.

In the Western part of India, specially in Gujarat and Maharashtra, people organize Garba/Dandiya dance events in which people in fancy and traditional dress perform dances. Some big events of Garba/Dandiya take place in big cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune and Delhi. Some of them are paid while others are free for people.

