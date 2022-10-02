Navratri 2022 Day 7: Worship Maa Kaalratri on Durga Saptami | Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, vrat katha

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Navratri 2022 Day 7

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Today is the Saptami date and Sunday of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Saptami date will remain till 6.45 pm today. But the festival of Navratri is celebrated on Udaya Tithi, so today is the seventh day of Navratri. The Saptami that falls during Navratri is known as Mahasaptami. Maa Kaalratri, the seventh form of Maa Durga, will be worshipped on this day.

When Mata Parvati gave up her golden color to kill Shumbha-Nishumbha, she was known as Kaalratri. Maa Kaalratri's vehicle is a donkey and she has four arms, of which the upper right hand is in varada mudra and the lower hand is in abhaya mudra, while the upper left hand holds an iron fork and the lower hand holds a kharga. This form of the mother may seem terrible to see, but it is very auspicious. Only by remembering her, devotees can overcome every kind of fear.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Shubh Muhurat

Saptami Tithi will remain till 6.45 pm today, after that Ashtami Tithi will begin.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Kaal Ratri/ Navratri Mahasaptami 2022 Puja Vidhi, Mantra

There is a custom of performing puja and vrat on the seventh day of Navratri. The devotees who are observing fast should complete their chores in the morning and sit for puja with pure mind and body. Those who will be worshipping little girls on Durga Ashtami also observe their last fast today. Gather all the material required for Puja like perfumed water, Ganga Jal, dry fruits, panchamrita, flowers, lamp, incense sticks, rice, etc. Do the puja according to the procedure. Recite the Goddess Kaal Ratri mantra. Every mantra has its own significance and purpose. We are providing some important mantras which are required for Mahasaptami Puja.

दंष्ट्राकरालवदने शिरोमालाविभूषणे। चामुण्डे मुण्डमथने नारायणि नमोऽस्तु ते।।

या देवी सर्वभूतेषु दयारूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः।।

Danstra-karala-vadane siromala-vibhusane |

Chamunde munda-mathane narayani namo stute ||

Ya devi sarvabhuteshu daya – rupena samsthita |

Namas tasyai, namas tasyai, namas tasyai namo namah ||

Om Bhurbhuva svah kalaraatri iha gaccha ihatisha

kalaratryai namah kalaratrimavahayami sthapayami

namah padhyadibhih pujanaambidhaaya

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Mantra

Karalvandana Dhoran Muktkeshi Chaturbhurjam

Kalraatri Karalinka Divya Vidyutmala Vibhooshitam

Divya Lauhvraj Vamoghordhaw Karambujam

Abhayan Vardan Chaiv Dakshinodhvagh Panirkaam Mam

Mahamegh Prabhan Shayama Taksha Chaiv Gardbharura

Ghordansh Karalasyan Pinonant Payodharaam

Sukh Pprasan Vadna Smeraan Saroruham

Evam Sachiyanantyet Kalraatri Sarvakaam Samriddhidadam.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Stotr Path

Hreem Kaalratri Shri Karali Ch Kleem Kalyani Kalavati

Kaalmata Kalidarpdhni Kamdeesh Kupanivta

Kaambeejjapaanda Kambeejswarupini

Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kul Kamini

Kleem Hreem Shree Mantravarnen Kalakantakghatini

Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama.

Navratri 2022 Day 7: Maa Kaalratri Bhog

On Durga Saptami of the nine-day long Navratri festival, one should offer jaggery or dishes made of jaggery to please the Goddess. By doing so, Maa Kaalratri removes poverty and brings happiness into everyone's life.

Read More Astrology News