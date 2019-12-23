Massive protests against NRC, CAA at Millers Road in Bengaluru

Image Source : PTI Protest against CAA, NRC in Bengaluru

People gathered in huge numbers in Bengaluru on Monday to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to those against the law that lies were being spread by the opposition about CAA and NRC.

Protesters took to Millers Road in Bengaluru to carry their agitation against CAA and NRC on Monday. Over 100,000 people were on the streets to protest against the law, as per sorces. People have also gathered at Idgah Maidan.

While on Sunday, the city wintessed people taking to streets in the support for Citizenship Amendment Act, Monday saw thousands of people carrying out rally against the controversial act.

The protest is being held by as many as 35 Left and Muslim groups.

Speaking on law & order situation, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said there was no ban on demonstrations linked to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPc) will not be in place across the city," said Rao. Section 144 was earlier announced from 6 am Thursday to Saturday midnight.

However, in the light of the protests against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), traffic restrictions and diversions have been made in parts of the city.

Bhaskar Rao added 53 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and 60 CAR platoons would be deployed in the city.

The CAA is meant to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Parsi, Jain, Buddhist and Christian minorities in Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, excluding all types of persecuted Muslims, including Shias and their sub-sects, Ahmediyas and others.

On Sunday, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter was stabbed by some bike-borne assailants while he was returning from a pro-CAA demonstration. Bengaluru South Lok Sabha member Tejasvi Surya visited him in the hospital.

Surya also said that misinformation is being spread about CAA and called people to gather, study and understand the law.

