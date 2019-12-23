DMK, allies hold rally against Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai

Image Source : PTI Protest against Citizenship Amendment Act

A protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was taken out by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), its allies and several other organisations on Monday in Chennai.

DMK President MK Stalin was leading the rally in Tamil Nadu capital.

Protests against the CAA and NRC are taking place across states in the country as several places in the past week have witnessed violent clashes between protesters and police amid agitation over CAA.

The police had denied permission for the rally and the Madras High Court on Sunday declined to stay the rally. The court had said the rally should be recorded using drones and law and order should be ensured.

At an all party meeting chaired by Stalin on December 18, it was resolved that the CAA should be revoked and on December 23 a procession would be held here demanding the revocation.

Stalin had asked why Muslims were not considered as refugees and Sri Lanka was not categorised as a neighbouring country under the CAA.

(With inputs from IANS)

