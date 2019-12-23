Monday, December 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
Jharkhand Election Result 2019
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Massive protest in Chennai over Citizenship law, Rahul Gandhi to lead protest at Rajghat

Massive protest in Chennai over Citizenship law, Rahul Gandhi to lead protest at Rajghat

Massive protests were held in Chennai against the newly passed Citizenship Act in Parliament. In New Delhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have called for a protest at Rajghat starting at 3 pm. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Chennai Published on: December 23, 2019 11:07 IST
Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest rally at Rajghat today against NRC and Citizenship Act.
Image Source : PTI

Rahul Gandhi will lead a protest rally at Rajghat today against NRC and Citizenship Act.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged students and youths to join him at Rajghat to protest against the "hate and violence unleashed by Modi-Shah" and show that they will not allow India to be "destroyed by hatred". Meanwhile, strong protests were seen in Chennai as P Chidambaram and MDMK's Vaiko led a mega rally against the new Citizenship Act which they are calling "discriminatory". In New Delhi, Rahul has called for a protest rally against the new Citizenship Act passed by Parliament. "Dear Students and Youth of India, It's not good enough just to feel India. At times like these it's critical to show that you're India and won't allow India to be destroyed by hatred. "Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah," he said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also appealed to people to join them at Rajghat in "this fight for saving" the Constitution.

"This country is a collective bond, a collective dream. We have nurtured this land with Labour. "We have to save the country from the politics of divide and rule. Let us join at 3 PM at Bapu's memorial at Rajghat and be a part of Constitution recitation," Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a tweet in Hindi. 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News