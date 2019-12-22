Delhi protesters who burnt DTC bus caught on camera | WATCH

Image Source : ANI Jamia protests: CCTV footages reveal protesters burning DTC bus

During the recent uproar over the amended Citizenship law, on December 15 South Delhi's New Friends Colony area had turned into a battleground between violent protesters opposing the act and the police. Several DTC buses were set on fire during the protest near Jamia Millia Islamia University. A video showing protesters setting a bus alight has now emerged. News agency ANI has posted the videos citing Delhi Police sources.

In one video, a bus can be seen parked right in the middle of a street. Something resembling tree branches can be seen burning nearby. A man then picks up the burning branches and keeps them under the bus in order to start a fire. See the video below.

Delhi Police Sources: Visuals emerges from December 15 that shows protesters setting a DTC bus on fire. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/xdbNGfZkG3 — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

In another video, protesters can be seen burning a motorbike.

Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters burning a motorcycle. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/QumMltnCFE — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

Another video that has been posted is of a man siphoning petrol off a motorbike during the protests.

Delhi Police Sources: CCTV video emerges from December 15 that shows protesters siphoning petrol from a motorcycle. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/L03Zu5prhK — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

On December 15, Anti-Citizenship Bill protests being held by students of Jamia Millia University in New Delhi turned violent as several buses were set on fire on Mathura Road near the University. To tackle the situation, the police resorted to lathi-charge and hurled tear gas shells at the protesters. The police have stopped traffic on Mathura Road as a precaution. Reportedly, stones were hurled at the police during the protests. It was also reported that 'unknown masked individuals' entered the protesting crowd.

After torching down of a bus went viral, several people including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia - floated a theory that some members of the police may have been involved in the vandalism and arson themselves. The police, however, issued a strong denial.

Jamia Millia Islamia University in an official statement had said that its students were not involved in the violence that erupted during anti-Citizenship Act protests in and around the campus. In a statement, the university said that it has already declared winter vacation and postponed semester examination after a clash between police and students on December 13.

The bill became an act after President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday gave assent to it, which led widespread agitation across the country. According to the Act, members of the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh till December 31, 2014, and were facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants and granted Indian citizenship.