32 flights from Bengaluru airport cancelled due to restrictions by state govts

As many as 32 flights flying out of Bengaluru have been cancelled due to restrictions imposed by the Karnataka government. As per reports, flights from Chennai, Mangalore, Vishakapatnam, Kolkata, Goa, Indore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Vijayawada, Jaipur amongst other cities got cancelled on Monday morning.

Airport sources have claimed that few state governments have given permission to leave from their respective cities and banned arrival.

Reports have also emerged of an Air India flight from Bengaluru to Hyderabad being cancelled at the last moment. Passengers have claimed that they were informed of the cancellation right at the time that their boarding pass was scanned at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

Only when our boarding passes were scanned at the airport entry we were told that boarding has been cancelled.We don't know what to do now," some of these passengers told news agency ANI.

Domestic flight services resumes in the nation, after an unprecedented suspension of 62 days, early Monday morning. The two states which have refrained from resuming flights from Monday are Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

Strict social distancing norms are being followed at airports across the country while passengers are also being thoroughly checked before they are allowed inside the airport.

Flight attendants are being provided PPE kits as a measure to ensure that no stone is left unturned as far as safety of travellers and the flight crew in concerend.

