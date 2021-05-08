Bengal Post-Poll Violence: Union Home Ministry team visits Birbhum district to assess situation

Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Union Home Ministry team visits Birbhum district in Bengal

A team instituted by the Union Home Ministry on Friday visited West Bengal's Birbhum district to assess the post-poll violence situation in the state. Udhaypur and Nanoor villages of the district were looked into.

Soon after results were declared for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021, party members of both BJP and TMC clashed, causing several deaths and grave injuries.

Ever since violence broke out in the state, measures have been put in place to figure what caused the incident in the first place. On Friday, a four-member team of the Union Home Ministry, tasked with looking into reasons for the post-poll violence in West Bengal, had met Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhawan.

BJP Party President JP Nadda had also visited the state to identify the effects of this violence. BJP claimed that 'TMC-goons' caused grave harm to their party members, alleging that they have killed a number of its workers, attacked women members, vandalized houses, and looted shops.

