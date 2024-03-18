Bangladeshi intruder shot dead by BSF in Tripura, 1 jawan injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead an alleged Bangladeshi intruder along the India-Bangladesh border in Tripura's Unakoti district on Sunday, an official said. BSF in a statement claimed the troops fired in self-defence after being attacked by miscreants from across the boundary.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussein (23) from Dastaki village in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.

15-20 men approaching border fence

BSF troops were on duty near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar when they observed a group of 15-20 men approaching the border fence from the Indian side carrying suspicious articles and 25 to 30 miscreants from the Bangladesh side with a bamboo ladder.

The BSF troopers challenged them to stop, they ignored the warnings, became aggressive, and surrounded the BSF personnel on duty. “BSF troops challenged them to stop but they didn’t pay heed, became aggressive and encircled the BSF jawan on duty. Sensing imminent danger to life and government property, the BSF jawan fired one round of pump-action gun, which hit one of the smugglers and he was apprehended,” the official said.

BSF troop injured

Angered by the incident, the other smugglers attacked the BSF jawan, but other personnel arrived at the scene and opened fire again, forcing the attackers to flee. "One BSF jawan sustained a grievous injury on his forehead during the incident and was evacuated to a nearby district hospital for preliminary treatment. His condition is currently stable," the official added.

One more miscreant got injured in the firing and was taken back to Bangladesh territory by miscreants. A protest in this regard with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) was being lodged, said officials.

