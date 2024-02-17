Saturday, February 17, 2024
     
BSF intercepts Pakistani national along International Border near Punjab's Gurdaspur

A Pakistani national was intercepted at the border near Punjab's Gurdaspur. This is the second person from across the border to be apprehended within a month.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Gurdaspur Updated on: February 17, 2024 8:57 IST
BSF intercepts Pakistani national near International border
Image Source : ANI BSF intercepts Pakistani national near International border in Punjab's Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended a Pakistani national near the International Boundary Punjab's Gurdaspur district. He was apprehended from the Thakurpur village in Gurdaspur district.

Earlier in the month, Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two youths from Punjab's Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur trying to cross the International Border (IB). A 16-year-old Pakistani national was apprehended from Tarn Taran while an Afghan national tried to enter the country from near the Gurdaspur border. 

The Pakistani intruder revealed himself to be a resident of Punjab's Kasur. "One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note of Rs. 100 have been recovered," informed the BSF. Meanwhile, no incriminating materials have been found in the possession of the Afghan national. 

