BSF intercepts Pakistani national along International Border near Punjab's Gurdaspur

Image Source : ANI BSF intercepts Pakistani national near International border in Punjab's Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended a Pakistani national near the International Boundary Punjab's Gurdaspur district. He was apprehended from the Thakurpur village in Gurdaspur district.

Earlier in the month, Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended two youths from Punjab's Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur trying to cross the International Border (IB). A 16-year-old Pakistani national was apprehended from Tarn Taran while an Afghan national tried to enter the country from near the Gurdaspur border.

The Pakistani intruder revealed himself to be a resident of Punjab's Kasur. "One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note of Rs. 100 have been recovered," informed the BSF. Meanwhile, no incriminating materials have been found in the possession of the Afghan national.

