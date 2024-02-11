Punjab: BSF recovers China-made drone near Indo-Pak border in Amritsar

Follow us on Image Source : X/@BSF_PUNJAB China-made drone recovered by BSF

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered a China-made drone in a 'partially damaged condition' from a farming field near Chann Kalan village in Amritsar district of Punjab, said officials.

BSF troops intercepted a quadcopter drone during its movement along the border in the Amritsar district during the night hours on Saturday.

"On the night of 10th February 2024, vigilant BSF troops on duty intercepted the movement of a suspected drone on the border in the district of Amritsar. Following the protocol, the BSF Quick Response Team (QRT) promptly tracked the movement of the drone", the statement said.

China-made drone recovered

According to the press statement by BSF, "An extensive search operation was initiated in the potential dropping zone. At about 09:12 pm, BSF troops successfully retrieved 01 small drone in partially damaged condition from a farming field near Chann Kalan village in Amritsar District."

The recovered drone is identified as a Quadcopter, model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, which is manufactured in China.

