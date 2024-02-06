BSF troops apprehend two intruders from Punjab's Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur | Details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BSF troops apprehend two intruders from Punjab's Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday evening apprehended two youths from Punjab's Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur trying to cross the International Border (IB). A 16-year-old Pakistani national was apprehended from Tarn Taran while an Afghan national tried to enter the country from near the Gurdaspur border.

The Pakistani intruder revealed himself to be a resident of Punjab's Kasur. "One mobile phone and one Pakistan currency note of Rs. 100 have been recovered," informed the BSF. Meanwhile, no incriminating materials have been found in the possession of the Afghan national.

Further, after a medical examination, at about 6:15 pm, the apprehended Pakistani person was handed over to Police Station Khalra for further investigation about his motive and plans. Both have been handed over to the Punjab Police for further investigation.

BSF promptly approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the IB.However, the Pakistan Rangers informed us that they do not have any missing reports of anyone on their side.

