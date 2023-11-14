Punjab: BSF intercepts another drone coming from Pakistan in Ferozepur

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The drone recovered by the BSF in Punjab

In yet another such incident, the Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a drone suspected to have come from Pakistan to Indian territory in Punjab's Ferozepur district on Monday, November 13. According to the BSF officials, the drone was intercepted near Tindi Wala village in the district. "As per the laid-down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to stop the misadventure by smugglers," said BSF.

There have been several instances of BSF-recovered drones, used by drug smugglers, that have come from across the Pakistan border in Punjab. Earlier on Sunday (November 12), BSF recovered a China-made quadcopter drone at Bhopal village in Amritsar. "Yet another attempt by smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF and Punjab Police," said BSF.

BSF discovers China-made Quadcopter

In a similar incident on Sunday itself, a joint team of the BSF and Punjab Police recovered a drone in the Nesta village of Punjab's Amritsar. According to BSF, the China-made Quadcopter was recovered from the outskirts of the Nesta village in Amritsar.

In yet another such incident on November 10, the BSF had recovered another China-made Pakistani quadcopter drone near the International Border in. The Central Armed Police Force said the drone was recovered based on specific information, followed by a search operation launched by the border guarding force near Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran.

About BSF

The Border Security Force is India's border guarding organisation at its borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh. It is one of the seven Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) of India, and was raised in the wake of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965 "for ensuring the security of the borders of India and for related matters". It is also responsible for guarding the 3,323 km India-Pakistan border running along Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh.

(With ANI inputs)

