BSF busts cattle smuggling ring along Indo-Bangladesh border | WATCH

BSF busts cattle smuggling ring along Indo-Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops carried out a daring operation and saved three cattle from being smuggled across the Indo-Bangladesh border. BSF's North Bengal Frontier forces carried out the rescue operation which saved three cattle from the clutches of smugglers.

Sharing a video of the daring rescue operation on social media platform X, the BSF narrated the tale of how the intrepid warriors masterminded this remarkable mission. The gripping visuals were captured by a night-vision drone camera to combat the menace of trans-border crime.

The warriors can be seen moving along the border area to rescue the cattle and bust the smuggling ring captured by a night-vision drone camera. Some of the cattle can also be seen moving around scared from all the commotion near them.

Earlier, the Border Security Force (BSF) informed that six Batallion troops of North Bengal Frontier have successfully deployed drone technology with night vision capabilities to stop cross-border criminal activities. According to officials, this is a ground-breaking development that marks a significant milestone. It will be helpful to thwart the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals.

It also attached a video of the recording from the drone along with the post. Incidents of cross-border smuggling of narcotics through drones have increased in recent times.

