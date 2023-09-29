Watch | BSF deploys drones with night-vision capabilities to stop cross-border crime

Follow us on Image Source : NORTH BENGAL FRONTIER BSF (X) BSF deploys drones with night-vision capabilities to stop cross-border crime

West Bengal: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday informed that six Batallion troops of North Bengal Frontier have successfully deployed drone technology with night vision capabilities to stop cross-border criminal activities. According to officials, this is a ground-breaking development that marks a significant milestone. It will be helpful to thwart the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals.

"In a ground-breaking development that marks a significant milestone, troops of 6 Bn@BSFNBFTR have successfully employed drone technology with night vision capabilities to thwart the nefarious activities of trans-border criminals," BSF North Bengal Frontier said in a post on 'X'.

It also attached a video of the recording from the drone along with the post. Incidents of cross-border smuggling of narcotics through drones have increased in recent times.

On Friday, four cattle which were being smuggled across the border were seized by BSF North Bengal Frontier at Border Outpost Oran in the Jalpaiguri sector.

Use of Heron drones

Earlier, Indian forces used the lethal Heron drones in counter-terrorism operations in the Gadole area of Kokernag in Jammu and Kashmir. The drones are equipped with long-range missiles and other weapons systems.

The mega operation from the most advanced equipment came nearly two days after India paid tribute to Colonel Manpreet Singh, who led the anti-terror operation, along with Major Aashish Dhonchal and J&K Deputy SP Himayun Bhat. Indian Army used the recently inducted Heron drones to flush out the terrorists from the valley.