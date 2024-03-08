Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along International Border in Rajasthan's Ganganagar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Border Security Force shot dead a Pakistani intruder who was trying to cross over to India near Shri Karanpur in Ganganagar district of Rajasthan. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday when BSF troops spotted suspicious activity near the International Border fencing.

The officials stated that despite being promptly challenged, the individual persisted in advancing towards the border fence in an apparent attempt to enter India. In order to avert any potential mishap, BSF troops discharged their weapons at the intruder. "To prevent any misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the intruder. The body is being handed over to the Police as per legal protocols," they added.

BSF arrests Pakistani national

Earlier on March 7, the BSF apprehended a Pakistani national near the India-Pakistan border fence in Amritsar. In a statement, the BSF said that on the night of March 6, forward-deployed troops in Amritsar observed the suspected movement of a person in the area ahead of the border fence.

"The troops on duty immediately challenged and caught hold of him as he tried to escape towards the International boundary. Upon questioning, the apprehended person was revealed to be a Pakistani national," BSF stated. BSF further stated that the apprehended Pakistani national was handed over to the Punjab Police.

