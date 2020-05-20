Image Source : PTI Bangalore Boom: Loud sound not 'earthquake', confirms official

Banglore Boom Sound: A mysterious loud boom sound was heard in different parts of the Bengaluru city on Wednesday afternoon with speculations rife among the public. Some residents took to Twitter, wondering if an earthquake had hit the Karnataka capital. However, officials in disaster monitoring centre clarify that there was no earthquake.

The sound was reported from eastern and south-eastern parts of Bengaluru with many reporting that even the windows rattled during the 'sonic boom'-like-sound heard between 1:20 pm to 1.30 pm. The 'blast like sound' has left people bewildered and many of them shared their worries on Twitter.

#Bangalore All okay ! All of sudden heard a Bang ... Felt like someone smashed my window.. Then l was like... Wait , am in 2nd floor.. WTH ..2020 be kind yaar... 🙏🏻 — Sam (@NanaBaiya) May 20, 2020

The skies in Bangalore seems like a war zone from morning. And then a thud scary loud blast in the afternoon. Was it a #sonicboom #Bangalore #jetsintheskies — Anita Noronha (@Aninor28) May 20, 2020

Srinivas Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), confirmed that no earthquake hit the city today.

"Earthquake activity will not be restricted to one area and will be widespread. We have checked our sensors and there is no earthquake activity recorded today," Bangalore Mirror mentioned Reddy as saying.

Jagdish, who is a scientific officer at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, told India TV that the sound was not due to any seismic movements.

"We have monitored the seismometers in the area and everything seems fine. Therefore we can say affirmatively that the sound was not due to an earthquake," Jagdish said.

He further added that the only possibility was an aerial movement but reiterated that there was no official confirmation on that front.

"The sound was heard in the South Bengaluru area. The local police is also investigating the matter," he added.

Rekha, a resident of Bengaluru told India TV that a loud boom was heard between 1:20 pm and 1:30 pm.

According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, no damage has been reported anywhere.

"We also got information... the sound was heard from the international airport to Hebbagodi, Bengaluru. No calls to 100 till now of any damage. We have also asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight or supersonic sound. The Bengaluru Police waiting for Air Force to confirm."

Amid all the speculations, there were also reports of a ‘sonic boom’ from a fighter jet that could be flying over Bengaluru. However, the reports of the flight were yet not confirmed.

