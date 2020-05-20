Mysterious loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru; top cop reaches out to Air Force

Wednesday, May 20, 2020
     
Locals in Bengaluru heard a loud mysterious sound on Wednesday after which netizens took to Twitter and explained what they heard. According to the details, the loud sound was heard in the city’s Whitefield area. While some residents said they heard a ‘boom,’ and a ‘thunderous noise,’ others felt their homes shake and windows rattling for as long as five seconds.

New Delhi Updated on: May 20, 2020 14:40 IST
Mysterious loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru

Locals in Bengaluru heard a loud mysterious sound on Wednesday after which netizens took to social media and expressed the panicking situation. According to the details, the loud sound was heard in the city’s Whitefield area at nearly 1:45 PM. While some residents said they heard a ‘boom,’ and a ‘thunderous noise,’ others felt their homes shake and windows rattling for as long as five seconds. The locals said they earlier thought it to be an earthquake.

The sound was heard as far as Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout in the city.

With a lot many posts on social media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they are investigating the matter and looking into the cause of the sound. 

Meanwhile, no damage was reported anywhere in the city, however, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight. 

This comes amid reports of a mysterious 'loud bang' heard earlier today in Belconnen and Gungahlin, in Canberra North.

Following the mysterious sound in Bengaluru, here's what Twitteratti said:

Amid all the speculations, there were also reports of a ‘sonic boom’ from a fighter jet that could be flying over the city. However, the reports were yet not confirmed. 

Some pointed out that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could be conducting regular flight tests of light combat aircraft (LCA).

