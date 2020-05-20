Mysterious loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru; top cop reaches out to Air Force

Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Mysterious loud 'boom' heard in Bengaluru

Locals in Bengaluru heard a loud mysterious sound on Wednesday after which netizens took to social media and expressed the panicking situation. According to the details, the loud sound was heard in the city’s Whitefield area at nearly 1:45 PM. While some residents said they heard a ‘boom,’ and a ‘thunderous noise,’ others felt their homes shake and windows rattling for as long as five seconds. The locals said they earlier thought it to be an earthquake.

The sound was heard as far as Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout in the city.

With a lot many posts on social media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they are investigating the matter and looking into the cause of the sound.

Meanwhile, no damage was reported anywhere in the city, however, the Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight.

This comes amid reports of a mysterious 'loud bang' heard earlier today in Belconnen and Gungahlin, in Canberra North.

Following the mysterious sound in Bengaluru, here's what Twitteratti said:

Why is Bangalore sky so busy?

An hour ago a sonic boom heard across the city...and now so many Indian Airforce aircrafts..!! #somethingbighappening #Bangalore — Shreeni (@Shreeni99518617) May 20, 2020

A loud noise was heard in #Bengaluru on Wednesday afternoon around 1.30 pm near the city’s Whitefield area. Bengaluru residents said they heard a ‘boom,’ and a ‘thunderous noise,’ some felt tremors and windows rattling for as long as five seconds.#Bangalore #Karnataka — ᗪ乇ᐯ丨ㄥ 匚ㄖ尺ㄖ几卂 ™ (@Devil_Corona) May 20, 2020

Mirage 2000 took off from HAL it seems, if that is the reason for (Yet to be confirmed) a big Sound in Bangalore.



Imagine how Pakistani terrorists would have felt in #Balakot during Air Strike ? #Bangalore — Mohan Vishwa (@camohanbn) May 20, 2020

The skies in Bangalore seems like a war zone from morning. And then a thud scary loud blast in the afternoon. Was it a #sonicboom #Bangalore #jetsintheskies — Anita Noronha (@Aninor28) May 20, 2020

#Bangalore All okay ! All of sudden heard a Bang ... Felt like someone smashed my window.. Then l was like... Wait , am in 2nd floor.. WTH ..2020 be kind yaar... 🙏🏻 — Sam (@NanaBaiya) May 20, 2020

These are all signs of nature, tapping all of us to be environmental friendly.

I heard that panic noise suddenly at 1:40pm today #bangalore — Sashi Kanth (@sashi19962) May 20, 2020

Amid all the speculations, there were also reports of a ‘sonic boom’ from a fighter jet that could be flying over the city. However, the reports were yet not confirmed.

Some pointed out that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could be conducting regular flight tests of light combat aircraft (LCA).

