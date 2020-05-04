Bengaluru IT/ITES companies, call centres, offices in Red Zones to re-open with 33% staff

Karnataka government on Monday allowed certain industries, IT/ITES companies, call centers, telecommunication to resume operations in Red Zone areas with 33 per cent of their staff strength. While all industries in rural areas outside containment zones too can start operations amid the third phase of coronavirus lockdown.

However, the state government has sought online self-declaration of adhering to a standard operating procedure (SOP) from the industries to resume operations. A self-declaration adhering to COVID-19 SOP's is made mandatory for all the industries.

The decision is significant in light of the fact that Karnataka has been trying every possible option to find ways to mobilise funds and resources as the national lockdown has hit the state’s economy severely.

Several industries were closed completely since March 24 while various offices and companies had provided work from home facilities to their employees.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage