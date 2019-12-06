Ayodhya security tightened in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary; alert sounded in UP

Image Source : PTI Ayodhya security tightened in view of Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Today (December 6) marks the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid. In this view, the day has been declared as the most sensitive day after November 9, when the Supreme Court delivered its verdict in the Ayodhya case. Security arrangements have tightened and police personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya in order to prevent any untoward incident. Authorities have divided the district into four security zones, 10 security sectors and 14 sub-security sectors.

The RamKot area in the city, where the Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid site is located, has been almost locked down.

There would be no traditional programs of either community to mark the demolition of the mosque, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said.

Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari said five additional SPs, 10 DSPs and 15 Inspectors had been deployed to man the security divisions. Nine companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and 29 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) had been roped in the security details, he added.

According to Tiwari, 17 inter-district barriers have been activated with postings of sub-inspectors and police personnel. Traffic diversions had been put in place from the borders of Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Ambedkarnagar, Sultanpur, Amethi and Raibarely, he said.

The administration has set up five arresting parties and 10 temporary jails in Ayodhya. The police pickets have been deployed on 269 points having mixed populations of Hindus and Muslims and actions have been taken against 305 'trouble makers'.

Uttar Pradesh on high alert

The entire state of Uttar Pradesh has been put on high alert in view of the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6. Since the anniversary falls on Friday, the administration is taking more precautions and has asked the police officers to be on high alert at their respective postings.

Police have been asked to be vigilant at places with a mixed population and also been instructed to monitor social media. It has been said that strict action will be taken against those who provoke religious sentiments through Twitter or Facebook posts.

After the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya last month, both the communities gave a message of peace to the country as well as the world as they maintained harmony and peace and no untoward incident was reported.

Despite this, the administration is taking precautions so as to stop the miscreants from instigating the religious feeling and hence provoking riots.

Schools, colleges to remain closed in Bulandshahr today

All schools, colleges and educational institutions in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh will remain shut on Friday in view of law and order situation, officials said on Thursday. "In view of law and order situation, all government and private schools up till class 12, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed on December 6, 2019,” District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said in a written order.

Earlier in the day, top police and administration officials in this western UP district went on foot patrolling in crucial localities to assess the ground situation ahead of Friday.

On November 9, the Supreme Court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

In one of the most important and anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

