Rajeev Dhavan sacked from Babri case; says 'no longer involved in review'

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who represented the Muslim parties in the Ayodhya case on Tuesday said he has been sacked from the Babri case. The development was confirmed by Dhavan through a Facebook post, who has he has been sacked by AOR Ejaz Maqbool. Maqbool had represented the Jamiat in the Ayodhya case.

Rajeev Dhavan further said he has sent a formal letter, accepting the 'sacking' without demur.

"No longer involved in the review or the case," Dhavan said in a Facebook post.

"I have been informed that Mr Madani has indicated that I was removed from the case because I was unwell. This is total nonsense," Rajeev Dhavan said.

"He has a right to instruct his lawyer AOR Ejaz Maqbool to sack me which he did on instructions. But the reason being floated is malicious and untrue," Dhavan added.

Rajeev Dhavan was in the news on October 16 this year, when he tore into pieces a map, depicting the birthplace of Lord Ram, evoking a strong reaction from Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Taking a strong objection to Rajeev Dhavan's tearing the documents in Supreme Court, the Hindu Mahasabha had indicated that they were outraged by such acts and would file contempt of court application against the Waqf Board counsel.

Later, in his clarification, Dhavan made it clear that he tore the map identifying Lord Ram's birthplace only after Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's permission.

Rajeev Dhavan was the lead counsel for Muslims in the Ayodhya title dispute case. He represented the Sunni Central Wakf Board.

Dhavan is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court and a human right activist. Born in 1946, Dhawan is a respected name in Indian legal circle.

Rajeev Dhavan studied law at Allahabad University, then at the University of Cambridge and London University.

