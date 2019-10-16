Here's the map torn apart by Muslim counsel Rajeev Dhavan in Supreme Court

Map torn apart by Muslim counsel Rajeev Dhavan in Supreme Court

A chain of events unfolded in the Supreme Court during final hearing of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute today. Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim side, tore apart a map identifying the spot of Lord Ram's birthplace. All this, right in front of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The document, along with a book and few documents, was presented by senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing All India Hindu Mahasabha. Here's a look at the map that was torn by Rajeev Dhawan:

Today is the 40th day of hearing. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has warned to conclude the case by 5 pm. Senior advocate Vikas Singh, representing Hindu Mahasabha, submitted this pictorial representation that identifies the spot of Lord Ram's birthplace at the disputed side. He also presented a book and few documents.

Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, representing the Muslim side, objected to the submissions saying the document was not on record. He said before the court: "May I have your permission to tear this document...this is Supreme Court and not a joke." And he tore the documents into pieces.

Vikas Singh said directions, as per the pictorial map, from the Sita Rasoi and Sita Koop lead to the spot, which is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi expressed anguish at the state of affairs inside the courtroom and said: "As far as we are concerned the arguments are over."

"We cannot continue like this in the hearing. People are getting up and speaking out of turn. We can also get up right now and finish the proceedings in the matter," he said.

