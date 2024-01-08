Ayodhya Ram temple consecration: Assam govt declares January 22 as 'dry day'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Ram temple consecration: The Assam government has declared January 22 as a 'dry day' to mark the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The decision was among a slew of major resolutions taken during the cabinet meeting held in Guwahati on Sunday.

Dry day on Jan 22

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa in an X post said that the Assam Cabinet has decided to declare Dry Day on January 22 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. "Decisions taken in today's meeting of the Assam Cabinet include announcing Dry Day on January 22 on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla Virajman, Approval to Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, a new scheme to financially support rural women entrepreneurs." Assam CM said in a post on 'X'.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Sarma, Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "To commemorate the inauguration of Ram temple, the Assam government has decided to declare January 22 as a dry day."

Consecration ceremony

Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of dignitaries and people from all sections of society. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Ram Temple inauguration: Chhattisgarh govt declares 'dry day' on January 22 due to THIS reason | DETAILS

Also Read: Ram Mandir inauguration: Karnataka govt directs all temples to perform special aarti, puja on Jan 22