Ram Temple inauguration: Chhattisgarh govt declares 'dry day' on January 22 due to THIS reason | DETAILS

Chhattisgarh's government has taken a decision to observe January 22 as a 'dry day' on the occasion of the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the significance of Chhattisgarh being the residence of the maternal grandparents of Lord Ram, noting Chandkhuri as their recognised home. "It is our fortune that Chhattisgarh is the maternal birthplace of Lord Ram, and it is our fortune that the consecration of the Ram temple is going to take place in Ayodhya on January 22," he said.

The Chief Minister further said there will be an atmosphere of enthusiasm across the state on that day. "Like Diwali, lamps will be lit in homes, and we have decided to declare January 22 as a dry day in the entire state," he declared.

Vedic rituals ahead of consecration ceremony

The commencement of Vedic rituals for the upcoming temple consecration in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 16, a week ahead of the event. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will be overseeing the primary rituals of the consecration ceremony. Additionally, a significant 1008 'Hundi Mahayagya' is planned, with the goal of providing meals to thousands of devotees.

In preparation for the grand consecration, numerous tent cities are being established in Ayodhya to accommodate the expected influx of devotees to the temple town in Uttar Pradesh. The Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust has also outlined arrangements for 10,000-15,000 individuals, and local authorities are actively preparing for the surge in visitors on the occasion of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. They are implementing heightened security measures and organizing logistical aspects to ensure a seamless and spiritually enriching experience for all participants.

Ayodhya to witness over 18 forms of Ramleela

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to organise performances of over 18 forms of Ramleelas across the country and abroad in Ayodhya to showcase the global significance of Lord Ram. An official press release issued by the CM Office said that various cultural, traditional folk arts and spiritual programs will be organised.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. "With this, the Yogi government aims to propagate Lord Shri Ram as the centre of faith not only in India but also as a symbol of global faith. Various popular Ramleelas from India and abroad will be staged," it added.

Ram temple consecration on January 22

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the ceremony. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

