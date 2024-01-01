Ram Temple is a result of 500-year-old struggle, says Sadhvi Ritambhara

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sadhvi Ritambhara on India TV

Sadhvi Ritambhara, one of the prominent faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, in an interview with India TV, expressed her joy as the historic moment of consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya is appraoching. The landmark event will take place in Ayodhya on January 22.

She said that the Ram temple is the fruit of a long wait and 500 years of struggle.

"Ram is present in every breath of Indians. Our resolve has won against the destroyers. There have been many attacks on India's faith," she elaborated.

She said they (Hindu activists) had moved forward by taking oath on the water of Saryu and had vowed to pay every cost for the Ram temple when the movement commenced.

There was a resolve to take the Ram movement to its goal, Ritambhara asserted.

Kar Sevaks have sacrificed blood for the temple and people's support made the impossible possible, the Hindu activist said.

"Like Hindu myth, first poison came out and now the nectar is coming out. I have faced a lot of insults and I have been treated like a terrorist in the country and abroad. I was stopped at the airport for 8-10 hours. Our legal documents were confiscated," she recalled.

Truth can be troubled, not defeated: Sadhvi Ritambhara

Ritambhara said the truth can be troubled, but not defeated.

"There is a price to be paid for any achievement. Babri supporters attacked me in Karnataka. I became stronger with the support of my gurudev, saints and mahants. All should leave politics and come to the temple on invitations," she said.

The opposition to Ram temple is based on vote bank politics, Ritambhara added.

"There is opposition to the temple for the politics of appeasement. All parties were invited to the Ram Mandir movement. Many leaders could not understand the sentiments of the majority society. Those who understood that Ram temple came in their destiny," she explained.

The Hindu activist said Duryodhana (in Mahabharata) chose Narayani Sena but Arjun went with Narayana.

"The struggle is over, everyone should forget the hatred and come together. Ramji is not just of BJP but of everyone. It is their good fortune that the BJP became a supporter of the Ram movement. The public has blessed BJP's fortune," she asserted.

Also read: Bihar Shocker: Cop thrashes Dalit woman with stick, police issues clarification | VIDEO

Latest India News