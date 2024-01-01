Monday, January 01, 2024
     
Bihar Shocker: Cop thrashes Dalit woman with stick, police issues clarification | VIDEO

The incident has sparked public outrage on social media as the woman was beaten by a cop on duty. The Sithamarthi Police have announced that the incident would be investigated thoroughly.

Patna Published on: January 01, 2024 16:51 IST
A shocking incident has come to light where a police officer allegedly thrashed a Dalit woman publicly in Bihar. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. 

A policeman, identified as Rajkishore Singh, can be seen beating a woman with a stick at the Surasand market amidst a heated exchange among onlookers. According to reports, Singh is in charge of the Surasand Police Station.

Police issues clarification 

Sitamarthi Police has responded to the incident. Vinod Kumar, Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) addressed the issue in a video statement, linking the incident to the kidnapping of a girl. He said, "The girl was rescued, but the two sides visited the police station and engaged in a fight among themselves outside. This led to a traffic jam on the road, and the cop used his baton to disperse the crowd".

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Bihar Police is lathi-charging the innocent people of Bihar while criminals keep roaming in the state freely. 

