Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Karnataka govt directs all temples to perform special aarti, puja on Jan 22

Ram Mandir inauguration: The Karnataka government has directed all temples in the state to perform special puja (prayers) and aarti during the consecration ceremony of Lord Rama in Ayodhya on January 22.

Notably, the consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple in Ayodhya will take place on January 22.

'Mahamangala aarti and puja on Jan 22'

Minister for Muzrai Department, Ramalinga Reddy, has directed that special Mahamangala aarti and puja will be performed in all the temples run by the government on January 22 between 12:29 pm to 1:32 pm.

The much-awaited consecration ceremony at Ram Janmabhoomi temple is scheduled for January 22. During the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Consecration ceremony

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

As the countdown to the temple consecration continues, the anticipation and enthusiasm among the people are palpable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

More than 60,00 people are expected to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present.

