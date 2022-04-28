Ayodhya: 7 arrested after objectionable items dumped outside mosques, massive hunt for others

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Left: Mahesh Mishra, main accused in the case/Right: Police notice in the case regarding objectionable items dumped outside mosques.

Ayodhya objectionable items dumped outside mosques: Mahesh Mishra, main accused in the case has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh police. Six others were also arrested on Thursday after an alleged attempt was made to disturb peace and harmony in the temple town of Ayodhya. Other accused in the case arrested so far - Pratyush Srivastava, Nitin Kumar, Deepak Kumar Gaur, Brajesh Pandey and Shatrughn Prajapati.

The cops in the city are on high alert after 11 persons dumped some objectionable items outside at least four mosques. The incident took place in the wee hours on Wednesday. As soon as the Police got inputs, prompt action was taken and all the objectionable items were removed immediately. Cops also examined the CCTV footage to identify the culprits. The district administration officials later also held meetings with religious leaders and assured them that those behind the incident will be punished.

Reportedly, objectionable items including raw meat, threats, torn papers of sacred text and others were dumped outside the gate of mosques. Police said that cops in large numbers have been deployed across the city to maintain the law and order situation.

