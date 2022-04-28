Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Heavy police deployment in Ayodhya after objectionable items dumped outside mosques

Police in Ayodhya is on high alert after unidentified persons dumped some objectionable items outside two mosques. According to police, the incident took place on Wednesday in the early hours.

Police said that cops in large numbers have been deployed across the city to maintain the law and order situation after an alleged attempt was made to disturb peace and harmony in the temple town.

According to media reports, objectionable items including raw meat, threats, torn papers of sacred text and others were dumped outside the gate of mosques.

Police said prompt action was taken and all the objectionable items were removed immediately. Cops are examining CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The district administration officials later held meetings with religious leaders and assured them that those behind the incident will be punished.

The incident took place in the backdrop of a raging controversy over the use of loudspeakers for Azaan from the minarets of mosques.

READ MORE: Adityanath govt exempts Ayodhya temples, religious shrines of civic body taxes

Latest India News