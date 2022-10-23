Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya to witness 3D holographic show, digital firework with 'mantras' chanting on Diwali eve

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: Around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Sunday as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas.

Sheenu Sharma Written By: Sheenu Sharma Ayodhya Updated on: October 23, 2022 12:24 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Deepotsav 2022: Ayodhya to witness 3D holographic show show, Ramayana exhibition.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega celebrations at Deepotsav 2022
  • PM Modi will mark his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya
  • This is the sixth edition of the Deepotsav in Ayodhya

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the mega celebrations at Ayodhya's Deepotsav 2022, which is scheduled on the eve of Diwali, October 23 (Sunday).

PM Modi will mark his presence for the first time on the occasion in Ayodhya. This is the sixth edition of the 'Deepotsav'.

The streets were all geared up for the grand welcome of the duo, and the roads of Ayodhya can be seen with cut-out hoarding pictures of both, PM Modi and CM Yogi.

Lord Ram's kingdom Ayodhya is all set to celebrate another grand, illuminated Diwali under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who started 'Deepotsav' in the first year of his assuming office in 2017.

HERE are the key events:

  1. Shobha Yatra 
  2. Tableau based on life of Lord Rama 
  3. Ramayana exhibition 
  4. Cultural programmes 
  5. 3D holographic show at Ram ki Paidi on banks of the Saryu
  6. Green and digital firework 
  7. Ramleela staging of 8 countries and 10 states 
  8. Ramayana based 3D projection mapping 
  9. Musical laser show 
  10. Saryu aarti with chanting of 'mantras'

Russian artists performance:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a global platform to the artists of foreign countries to perform Ramlila in 'Ramnagari Ayodhya'.

Under the auspices of 'Disha: India-Russia Friendship Society of Moscow', the Padma Shri Gennady Mikhailovich Pechnikov Memorial Ramlila will be held on the Deepotsav stage in Ayodhya. 

A group of 12 artists will perform. Director and producer Rameshwar Singh stated that Ramlila has been performed in Russia on a very significant scale since 1960. 

Who will attend the event:

  1. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  2. UP Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak
  3. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya
  4. UP Governor Anandiben Patel 
  5. Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh and several other politicians 

Around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Sunday as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas.

Modi will also inspect the construction work of the Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of the Lord, according to a statement issued by his office on Saturday.

Around 6:30 pm, the Prime Minister will witness an "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him. 

Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing dance forms from different states will also be presented during the Deepotsav.

(With agencies inputs)

