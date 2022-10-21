WATCH | Lights and laser show at Ayodhya's Deepotsav ahead of Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Colourful lights and laser show organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration.

Uttar Pradesh: Ahead of Diwali, a spectacular colourful lights and laser show was organised in Ayodhya as part of the Deepotsav celebration on Thursday in Ayodhya.

With the much-awaited 'Deepotsav' in Ayodhya round the corner, the Uttar Pradesh government will be lighting 1.25 lakh diyas made out of cow dung during the event.

The government has also urged every household to light at least nine diyas made of cow dung this Diwali.

Minister for animal husbandry Dharmpal Singh said that the government will pray for the prosperity and well-being of the people.

"The cow embodies the spiritual strength of deities and cow dung is considered holy by Hindus. The Yogi Adityanath government will pray for the prosperity and the well-being of all the citizens of the state by lighting diyas made from cow dung this Diwali," he said.

Calling it an environment friendly move, which would also promote the conservation of indigenous cattle species in the country, Singh added that this step would encourage the use of cow dung based products during the upcoming festival.

An official said that about 4.5 lakh lamps will be lit in 21 major temples of Ayodhya during the Deepotsav celebrations.

In addition, about 51,000 diyas will be lit at the Ram Janmabhoomi, 21,000 at Hanuman Garhi and several more in various temples, including Kanak Bhawan and Guptar Ghat. This is in addition to the diyas that will be lit on the Ghats of Saryu River.

