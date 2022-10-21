Friday, October 21, 2022
     
  4. 'Where have we reached in name of religion?': SC orders suo motu action against hate speeches

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2022 17:42 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern over the incidents of hate speeches in the country and observed "where have we reached in the name of religion”. The court ordered the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to take suo motu action against culprits irrespective of religion, without waiting for a complaint.

The Apex court said that such statements (hate speech) are disturbing, especially for a country that is democratic and religion-neutral.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking its urgent intervention to stop the alleged growing menace of targeting and terrorising the Muslim Community in India.

Calling hate speeches a "very serious issue", the court directed Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments to promptly register criminal cases against the culprits without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will invite the court's contempt.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy also issued notices to the two state governments on a petition filed by a man named Shaheen Abdullah.

It said suo motu action should be taken against those making hate speeches irrespective of their religion to preserve the secular fabric of the nation.

The court issued notice to Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand police and asked them to file a report on action taken against such offences within their jurisdiction.

