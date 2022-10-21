Friday, October 21, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. UP cancels leaves of bus drivers, conductors between Oct 22-31, staff to be rewarded financially

UP cancels leaves of bus drivers, conductors between Oct 22-31, staff to be rewarded financially

The staff that will be on duty will be given a maximum of Rs 4,000 cash as a token of appreciation, however, they will have to cover a fixed distance.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2022 21:25 IST
UP Buses
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Highlights

  • UP government has cancelled the leaves of bus drivers, conductors
  • The leaves have been cancelled between October 22-31 to ensure service festive season
  • The govt will reward staff with up to Rs 4,000 on basis of distance covered

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi government has canceled the leaves of bus drivers and conductors between October 22-31 to ensure the continuation of bus services during the festive season.

The staff that will be on duty will be given a maximum of Rs 4,000 cash as a token of appreciation, however, they will have to cover a fixed distance.

ALSO READMassive traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram expressway ahead of Diwali | WATCH

ALSO READ | Noida Airport: CM Yogi's emotional appeal, compensation hike propel turbulence-hit land acquisition

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News