UP cancels leaves of bus drivers, conductors between Oct 22-31, staff to be rewarded financially

The leaves have been cancelled between October 22-31 to ensure service festive season

The govt will reward staff with up to Rs 4,000 on basis of distance covered

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi government has canceled the leaves of bus drivers and conductors between October 22-31 to ensure the continuation of bus services during the festive season.

The staff that will be on duty will be given a maximum of Rs 4,000 cash as a token of appreciation, however, they will have to cover a fixed distance.

