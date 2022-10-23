PM Modi in Ayodhya LIVE Updates: About 18 lakh diyas to be lit; laser show, Ramlilas part of celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A view of the Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi in Ayodhya Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on on Sunday to have "darshan" and perform a "puja" at the Ram temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany Prime Minister during his four-hour stay in the city. Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness the "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu river, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said. PM Modi will be received by CM Yogi around 4 pm. Both PM Modi and CM Yogi will visit the Ram Temple construction site and inspect the ongoing construction work. They will also offer prayers in the under-construction Ram Temple. Around 7 pm, PM Modi will witness the Deepotsav program, and take an overview of green and digital fireworks. PM Modi will leave from Ayodhya around 8 pm.

