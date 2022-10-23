Sunday, October 23, 2022
     
  4. PM Modi in Ayodhya LIVE Updates: About 18 lakh diyas to be lit; laser show, Ramlilas part of celebrations
PM Modi in Ayodhya Live Updates: PM Modi will be received by CM Yogi around 4 pm. Both PM Modi and CM Yogi will visit the Ram Temple construction site and inspect the ongoing construction work. They will also offer prayers in the under-construction Ram Temple.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Updated on: October 23, 2022 7:51 IST
A view of the Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
Image Source : PTI A view of the Deepotsav festival in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi in Ayodhya Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on on Sunday to have "darshan" and perform a "puja" at the Ram temple. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany Prime Minister during his four-hour stay in the city. Modi will also inspect the construction site of a grand Ram temple and later perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

At around 6.30 pm, the prime minister will witness the "aarti" on the banks of the Saryu river, which will be followed by the launch of the grand "Deepotsav" celebrations by him, the statement said. PM Modi will be received by CM Yogi around 4 pm. Both PM Modi and CM Yogi will visit the Ram Temple construction site and inspect the ongoing construction work. They will also offer prayers in the under-construction Ram Temple. Around 7 pm, PM Modi will witness the Deepotsav program, and take an overview of green and digital fireworks. PM Modi will leave from Ayodhya around 8 pm.

Live updates :PM Modi in Ayodhya LIVE

  • Oct 23, 2022 7:51 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    PM will offer prayers to Lord Ramlala Virajman

  • Oct 23, 2022 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    CM Yogi's schedule ahead of Ayodhya Deepotsav

    ★12.15 hrs | Departure, from Lucknow 

    ★12.45 hrs - Arrival, Helipad, Ramkatha Park, Ayodhya 

    ★12.50 hrs - Departure from Helipad Ayodhya at 

    ★1.50 hrs - Arrival, Saryu Guest House, Ayodhya 

    ★3.05 hrs - Arrival, Ramkatha Park, Ayodhya from 3.05 hrs to 3.10 hrs - Overview of the procession 3.10 to 3.20 - Incarnation of the forms of Shri Ram Sita and Lakshmana, and Bharat Milap from 3.20 to 3.35 - Ramkatha Park with Shri Ram Darbar In the main program / worship of Shri Ram Janki 

    ★3.35 hrs- Departure, from Ramkatha Park at 

    ★3.45 hrs- Arrival, Helipad, Saket Degree College 3.45 to 4.20 hrs- Prime Minister Arrival, Welcome Abhinandan-Saket Degree College 

    ★4.25 hrs- Departure, Saket Degree College

    ★4.30 hrs- Arrival, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Ayodhya from 4.30 to 5.10 - Worship of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi by the Prime Minister / Overview of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi pilgrimage area, inspection 

    ★ 5.10 hrs- Departure, from Shri Ram Janmabhoomi from 5.15 to 5.45 hrs- by the Prime Minister Shri Ram coronation, Shri Ram Katha Park 

    ★5.45 hrs- Arrival,Saryu Guest House ★6 hrs- Arrival,New Saryu Ghat 6. From 6.10 am to 6.10 pm - Saryu ji ki Aarti, New Ghat 

    ★6.15 pm - Arrival, Ram ki Paidi, Ayodhya 6.15 to 6.55 pm - Deepotsav program 7 pm to 7.15 pm - Overview of Green and Digital Fireworks - New Saryu Ghat 

    ★7.20 At - Departure, New Saryu Ghat 

    ★7.30 hrs - Arrival Airstrip, Ayodhya ★7.30 to 7.35 hrs - Prime Minister's farewell

  • Oct 23, 2022 7:41 AM (IST) Posted by Abhrobanerjee

    Ayodhya Deepotsav: About 18 lakh diyas to be lit Sunday

    Around 18 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on Sunday here as part of Deepotsav, the Diwali celebrations that will include fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlilas. The sixth edition of the Deepotsav will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Ayodhya Divisional Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa said over 15 lakh earthen lamps will be lit by more than 22,000 volunteers at Ram ki Paidi near the Saryu bank. The rest will be placed at important intersections and spots, officials said.

    People in large numbers visited Ram ki Paidi Saturday evening to have a feel of the Deepotsav. The earthen lamps placed there were not lit and volunteers were seen urging the public to watch their steps. Excited youngsters were busy taking selfies and uploading these on their social media accounts. Volunteers have been told to arrange 256 earthen lamps in a square and the distance between two squares will be approximately two to three feet, Deepotsav organisers said.

