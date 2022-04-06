Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: Terrorist killed during encounter with security forces in Tral area of Awantipora

One terrorist was killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. According to the details, the gunfight was reported from Tral area of Awantipora in the Union Territory.

The information was confirmed by the Kashmir zone police, who took to Twitter and said a terrorist has been killed.

Police and security forces were on the job as the operation continued.

On Monday, one CRPF personnel was martyred and another injured in a militant attack in the Maisuma area. The terrorists opened fire on CRPF personnel at Maisuma, resulting in injuries to two jawans.

The injured personnel were rushed to SMHS Hospital. One of them was declared dead on arrival while the other was undergoing treatment.

Earlier on April 1, an unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there. The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of firing, a terrorist was killed.

