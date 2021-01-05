Fresh avalanche warning issued for Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : PTI A blanket of snow covers Katra Vaishno Devi town after a fresh snowfall, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Tuesday issued fresh medium to low-level avalanche warnings for higher reaches of avalanche-prone areas of the Union Territory.

A medium level avalanche warning has been issued for higher reaches of Poonch, Rajouri, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara and Bandipora districts besides Waltengu Nad, South and North portals of Jawahar Tunnel, Verinag, Kapran, Chowkibal-NC Pass, Gurez, Dawar and Neeru areas.

Similarly, a low-level avalanche warning has been issued for upper reaches of Udhampur, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Sonamarg-Zojila, Z-Gali-Kalaroose, Kanzalwan, Tangmarg, and Gulmarg.

People living in these areas have been advised not to venture out to avoid risk to their lives.

