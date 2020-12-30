Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir Govt extends lockdown restrictions till January 31

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday extended lockdown restrictions in the region till January 31. Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs had announced the extension of the previous COVID-related guidelines while asking people to remain vigilant against the new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom.

All existing protocols and instructions will continue to remain valid till 31.01.2021, the Jammu and Kashmir government said in a press note today.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 234 fresh COVID-19 cases, while four more people died due to the disease in the last 24 hours, officials said. The union territory's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,20,527 and the death toll stood at 1,879.

Out of the fresh cases, 131 were from Kashmir and 103 from Jammu division. The officials said Srinagar recorded the highest of 69 cases, followed by 65 in Jammu district. The number of active cases has dropped to 3,088, while 11,556 patients have recovered so far, the officials said. Jammu division and Kashmir Valley reported two deaths each.

On Monday, the home ministry had acknowledged that there was a continuous decline in the active and new COVID-19 cases. At the same time, it said that there was a need to maintain surveillance, containment and caution, keeping in view the surge in cases globally, and emergence of the new variant of the virus in the United Kingdom.

