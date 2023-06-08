Avalanche hits mountains behind Kedarnath temple - Watch terrifying VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PICTURE FOR REPRESENTATION Avalanche hits mountains behind Kedarnath temple

Kedarnath avalanche: A massive avalance hit the mountains behind Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand on Thursday (June 8). No damage to life or property was reported.

Video of the avalanche tweeted by news agency PTI showed huge mass of ice and rocks sliding down the mountain slope towards the holy shrine. People present in the vicinity of Kedarnath temple could be seen making video of the avalanche.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Today's incident brought back memories of 2013 disaster when multiple cloudburst resulted in devastating floods and landslides in Kedarnath and other regions of Uttarakhand.

According to figures provided by the Government of Uttarakhand, more than 5,700 people were 'presumed dead'. The death toll was later placed at 6,054.

