Army personnel killed in landslide near India-China border, body recovered after 5 days

Subedar AS Dhagale got trapped in the debris, which was 6–7 feet, including trees, rocks and mud.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) Published on: April 02, 2023 8:02 IST
Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Debris including trees, rocks and mud was 6–7 feet.

Tawang: The mortal remains of an Indian Army personnel, who got trapped in the debris following a sudden landslide in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang, were retrieved on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Subedar AS Dhagale.

According to Defence spokesperson, during the operational task in the forward area in Tawang sector on March 27, a team of Army troopers was struck by a sudden massive landslide. While others managed to escape without any critical injury, Subedar AS Dhagale got trapped in the debris, which was 6–7 feet, including trees, rocks and mud.

A search operation was immediately launched to locate him and after the massive search for four days by multiple teams with specialist equipment, Dhagale's mortal remains were retrieved from the landslide site and moved to District Hospital, Tawang, the spokesperson said.

Subedar AS Dhagale belonged to the Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Army's Cheetah chopper crashes near Mandala in Arunachal Pradesh, both pilots dead, say officials

