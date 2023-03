Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Army Chopper crashes in Arunachal: An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter crashed near Mandala Hills in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday. The chopper was on operational sortie near Bomdila in Arunachal when it lost contact with the ATC at around 9:15 AM.

It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila, Lt Colonel Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati informed.

According to reports, two pilots who were part of the crew are missing.

A search operation has been launched.

More to follow

Latest India News